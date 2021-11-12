Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $53.81 million and $5.82 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 392,251,949 coins and its circulating supply is 346,431,006 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars.

