Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AEVA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 988,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,288. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

