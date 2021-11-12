Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

