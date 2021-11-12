AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

