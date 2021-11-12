Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

