Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$82.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of AEM opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

