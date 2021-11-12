AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

