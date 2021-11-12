AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AIB Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.65.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.