Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.46. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

