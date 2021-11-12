Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Airbnb stock opened at $191.61 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

