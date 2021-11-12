Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Up 5.9%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $204.99 and last traded at $202.91. 188,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,514,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

