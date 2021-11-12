Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $516.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 74.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 233,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 99,101 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,575,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,593,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 736,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

