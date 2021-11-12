Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,691. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

