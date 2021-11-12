Akropolis (AKRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.51 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $124.85 million and $16.51 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.