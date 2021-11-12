Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s (AD.UN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.29.

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$915.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.35. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.48 and a 1 year high of C$20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

