Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

BABA opened at $167.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.