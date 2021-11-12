Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
