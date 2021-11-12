Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

