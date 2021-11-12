Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.17. 8,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.83 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

