Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,916.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,833.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,627.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

