Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the software’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -982.38 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,950,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,695,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 45.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.