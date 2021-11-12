Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$72.50 at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.19. 128,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$70.39.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

