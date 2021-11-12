ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $45.93. 264,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.05.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.