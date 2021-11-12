ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 264,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,417. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

