Amalgamated Bank Acquires 15,697 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

