Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

