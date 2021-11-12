Amalgamated Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 68.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

