Amalgamated Bank Purchases 8,820 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.