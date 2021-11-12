Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,437,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 24,833,500 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.19.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,308,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 230,876 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

