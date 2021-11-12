AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Down 3.4%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 62,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 17,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter.

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

