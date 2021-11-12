American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,316,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.61 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

