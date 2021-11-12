American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading Up 10.1%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

