American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $3,434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

