American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $145.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

