American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.87

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 186897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Software by 43.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

