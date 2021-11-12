American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

AWK stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

