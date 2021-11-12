American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. American Well has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.75.
In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
