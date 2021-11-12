American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. American Well has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Well stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of American Well worth $29,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

