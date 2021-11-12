American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Well stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of American Well worth $29,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

