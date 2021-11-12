Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMPE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 18,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

