Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.37)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.8-$164.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Amplitude stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 75,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,166. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

