Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 945.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

