Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Capital

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Amyris has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 137,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.