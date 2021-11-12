Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $567,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,885. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

