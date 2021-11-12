Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.