Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.58). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

