Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Match Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. Match Group has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,489,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $88,642,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

