Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 3,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

