Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,215. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

