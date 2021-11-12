Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.53. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 155.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $1,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

