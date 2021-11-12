Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Ecovyst stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $44,839,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $14,865,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $7,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $4,941,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

