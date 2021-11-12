Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.04). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $204.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.83 and a beta of -2.11. GameStop has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.42.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

