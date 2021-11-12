Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.04). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.
On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $204.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.83 and a beta of -2.11. GameStop has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.42.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
